KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Port Dickson branch is temporarily closed from March 18- 28, 2020 after one of its customers has been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

The said customer is now in the process of quarantine

In a statement today, the bank said the customer visited the BSN Port Dickson branch on March 13 and tested positive on March 16.

“We have identified the staff who may have had contact with the customer, and they came back negative after sending them for testing.

“The bank is working closely with the health authorities on any follow-up measures required,” it said.

It is currently taking proactive measures to conduct thorough disinfection of the affected area and its vicinity.

“However, the automated teller machine (ATM) at the branch will reopen on March 21, 2020,” it said, adding that customers can also perform their banking transactions at BSN Lukut branch and BSN Rantau branch. - Bernama