PETALING JAYA: All loan applications with Bank Simpanan Nasional are to be handled by their bank officers in each respective area.

A customer service officer told theSun that the main link to BSN’s website has been redirected to those doing internet banking only.

“This is to facilitate most people who want to check whether their Bantuan Prihatin Nasional payments have been disbursed to their accounts,“ she said.

She added all they have to do is call the customer service line at 1300-88-1900 to enquire more about loan applications and to be redirected to their bank officers to process the application.

This comes as a reader claimed that the BSN website was not secure after he tried to download the application form on the website, only for the website to request for the reader’s credit card details.