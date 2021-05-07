BSN to implement BPR 2021 phase 2 payments

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will implement the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) 2021 phase 2 payments in stages starting May 7 until May 12 for account crediting and May 17 for cash payment at BSN branches.

BSN chief executive Jay Khairil Jeremy said recipients of BPR 2021 phase 2 payments in cash were advised to plan their visit to the BSN branch in advance and always adhere to the SOPs set.

“Meanwhile, the payment of BPR 2021 phase 2 through account crediting will be done based on the recipient’s information submitted by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM) to BSN,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, for cash payment, the recipient must bring along identity card when visiting any BSN branch. Only registered representatives are allowed to represent the recipients for BPR 2021.

BPR recipients are advised to check in advance through the LHDNM website or contact the LHDNM BPR Hotline at 1-800-88-2747 before visiting any BSN branch. — Bernama