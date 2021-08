PUTRAJAYA: The bubble concept was adopted for the preparation of the 2021 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM 2021) celebrations at the National Heroes Square here to prevent the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection for the safety of personnel and participants.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) senior division (Management) secretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib said the bubble concept was aimed at limiting the movements of personnel and participants as well as reducing interaction to cut down the risk of infection.

“All personnel and participants were split into groups and placed in special tents and were separated according to their tasks. This to ensure those present do not mix with each other,” he told Bernama after a HKHM 2021 rehearsal here today.

Mazlan said KKMM as the main secretariat had provided strict standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of participants and guests.

According to him, the individuals involved have to complete two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and undergo screening test three days before the event on Aug 31.

“These are the two additional conditions provided by KKMM apart from SOP announced by the National Security Council (MKN) which are physical distancing, providing hand sanitizer at various spots as well as the Health Ministry’s call to put on double face masks,” he said.

Mazlan who is also the 2021 HKHM Celebration Working Committee secretary said frequently visited areas would be disinfected every two hours to ensure the space is clean.

The ceremony on Aug 31 is also limited to about 55 minutes to prevent infection. — Bernama