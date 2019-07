PENANG: Taiwan’s famous bubble tea is now halal, making it a choice beverage for Muslims and non-Muslims.

The halal version of the drink shows Taiwanese halal producers’ commitment to their cuisine to the mass Muslim market which is expected to reach RM3.06 trillion by 2025.

Apart from food and beverage items, Taiwan is also producing halal cosmetics and farming products.

Taiwan ranked as the fifth best destination for Muslim travellers under the non-Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) category, according to the Global Muslim Travel Index published by MasterCard last year.

The updated report this April showed Taiwan moving up to joint third placing with Japan and the United Kingdom.

Steps are underway to also install prayer rooms in transportation and tourism hubs throughout Taipei.

Participants of the halal and bubble tea products sharing event at Taiwan Expo held here on July 5 and 6 were optimistic that Taiwan and Malaysia can together grow their halal business together.

Among those present were the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) president and chief executive officer Walter M.S. Yeh, Nick K. Ni, who is the chief of staff of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Penang International Halal Hub general manager Mohamad Firhan Ghouse and Penang state executive councillor Datuk Abdul Halim Hussein, who is in charge of trade.

Abdul Halim spoke about how Taiwan halal producers could link up with their Penang counterparts to create a synergy for the industry to flourish here.

He said that Penang has become one of the better halal hubs in the region, and with its excellent export-based infrastructure, Taiwanese producers could consider setting up their production facilities here.

Among those exhibiting their products were Fufann Enterprise Co Ltd, Kuo Jer Enterprise Co Ltd, Shih Chen Foods Co Ltd, Yilan Anyong Lohas Co Ltd, Yung Soon Lih Food Machine Co Ltd, Anyong Biotechnology Inc, City Queen International Co Ltd, Naturalism Farm and Union Rice Co Ltd.

Later, guests and visitors were treated to a cooking demonstration by chef Nurilkarim Razha, who used the theme of “savouring halal, experiencing Taiwan.”

Taiwan not only produces the halal food as it also provides the machinery and latest innovations to boost production capabilities through the government-created Taiwan Halal Centre.

The halal centre is also working with the local hypermarket chain, Mydin, to feature hundreds of its halal products in product fairs.

Taiwan now has more than 1,000 halal certified manufacturers and eateries.