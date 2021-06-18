Buck up on vaccination drive: Former minister

PETALING JAYA: The government needs to buck up and immediately undertake the necessary detailed planning and implementation of measures to vaccinate the population, said a former senior Cabinet minister.

Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, who for 21 years was International Trade and Industry minister until 2008, said in the ongoing inoculation programme, the government must also “forget about the multi-million IT systems and just get the vaccines into the people’s arms” as is being done in other countries.

“That is the priority! No one is requiring massive detailed data for a PhD on Covid-19 to warrant such wasteful expenditure on a tracking system. Just get on with vaccinating people efficiently and with common sense approaches to manage all facets of the pandemic within the medical and health spheres, and the entire socio economic spectrum which affects livelihoods, incomes, education and businesses big and small and even the social order itself,“ she said in a post on Facebook.

Rafidah emphasised the need for parallel tracks of action, one of which is vaccination and the other analysing the impact of the pandemic on every aspect of the lives of the people.

She also pointed out that since the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah and the Rulers in their collective wisdom have given their guidance after their special discussions yesterday, Parliament and Parliamentary processes must be resumed.

“After all, the MPs have all been vaccinated. We don’t need to fill the galleries in Parliament. Just have the necessary facilities for Question Time and debates on important issues like the use of the National Trust Fund, public spending and debts accumulated and matters of national interest.”

Rafidah added that the people need to know what has transpired since the PN government took over, as accountability is vital.

She also called for the Emergency to be lifted, as management of the pandemic does not warrant it.