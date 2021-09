PETALING JAYA: The Young Buddhist Association of Malaysia (YBAM) has voiced its objection to to the suggestion on new bills related to regulation of non-Islamic religions by Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

It said it also condemns any attempt and policy intended to destroy the social contract and the Federal Constitution.

“Although the details of the bills are yet to be announced, YBAM expresses its regret that the suggestion on drafting the new bills was made without any prior interaction and consultation with non-Islamic representatives,” YBAM said in a statement today.

“As a newly appointed Minister of the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), the proactive role of enabling various religions to coexist harmoniously should be fulfilled, rather than just considering the affairs of a single religion and causing worries among non-Islamic religious groups.”

YBAM, as a national organisation representing 271 Buddhist organisations, urges all the people’s representatives who oppose the regulation on the development of non-Islamic religions to stand together and reject the emergence of different legal systems in the country and the regulation of non-Islamic religions in order to safeguard the Federal Constitution and religious freedom.

It also called on the Malaysian Buddhist community to actively speak out, opposing the enforcement of any bill to regulate non-Islamic religions.