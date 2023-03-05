Buddhist community all set for Wesak Day celebrations

PETALING JAYA: The Buddhist community will be celebrating Wesak Day tomorrow to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of Gautama Buddha.

Malaysia Ban Foo Buddhist Organisation has invited the public to join the Wesak Day celebration on Sunday at its headquarters in Jalan SS 23/15, Taman Sea here from 8am to 4pm.

Its spokesman, Yap Lee Kean, said this year’s theme, “Unity ignites, wealth and strength arise, together we stand, a nation so wise”, highlights the importance of unity and collective strength in fostering spiritual growth and compassionate action.

“Our theme this year is inspired by and aligned with the theme set by the Malaysian Buddhist Association for the Wesak Day celebrations. We chose this theme to symbolise our unity as Buddhists,” she told theSun.

Yap said Wesak Day is the most important Buddhist festival, as it emphasises the importance of compassion, being mindful, and the interconnectedness of all beings.

“It serves as an opportunity for Buddhists to recommit to the teachings of Buddhism, deepen their understanding of the dharma (teachings of universal truth), and engage in practices that cultivate wisdom and compassion.

“By participating in Wesak Day celebrations, Buddhists reaffirm the core values of Buddhism and strengthen their sense of community, unity, and spiritual growth.”

She said the Buddhist philosophy for Wesak Day focuses on the “Three Jewels of Buddhism” that is the Buddha, the dharma, and the sangha (community).

“It is a day for reflection, cultivation of wisdom, ethical conduct, and mental discipline to achieve enlightenment and liberation from sufferings.”

Yap said the celebration starts with Buddhist hymns to promote the dharma with pleasant melodies.

“We will chant sutras and pray for blessings of our wellbeing, share inspirational stories and teachings to allow participants to experience the solemnity and dignity of our culture.

“For our participants who are having doubts in life and seeking guidance, they can draw divine lots at our divination stall,” she said.

Yap added that the celebration will feature various religious and cultural activities such as light offerings, bathing the Buddha ceremony, charity sales and free health checkups.

“There will be about 60 stalls on site offering vegetarian food such as sweet and savoury dumplings and pastries, beverages, daily necessities, speciality products and handicraft items, among others.”

Yap said the organisation has invited medical consultant Dr Steve Pang Chan Fu to conduct medical checkups for guests and devotees at the celebration.

“Our checkup includes dermatoglyphics (the scientific study of fingerprint lines) as well as blood pressure and blood sugar tests to encourage our guests, especially the elderly, to pay attention to their physical and mental health.”

Yap said participants can express their devotion and respect through light offerings where they will light a lamp and place it on a shelf as a sign of extending life and increasing blessings and wisdom. There’s also a bathing ceremony to pray for family safety and career success.

“The bathing ceremony is the symbolic bathing of the Buddha statue, representing the purification of one’s body, speech and mind.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the bathing ceremony as, besides symbolising inner purification, it is believed that the act of bathing the Buddha can help with the purgation of sins,” she said.