Buddhist society to hold National Day open house

KUALA LUMPUR: The Buddhist Maha Vihara (BMV) society plans to commemorate this year’s 65th Merdeka Day with a BMV Merdeka Day open house and interfaith forum with the theme “Loving kindness to enhance harmonious living”.

BMV honorary secretary Tilak Leslie Jayawardena said the event would be held on Aug 30 and 31, while the interfaith forum will be held on Aug 20.

“We have several activities planned for the two days. Among them is the chanting of sutras – a recital of discourses uttered by the Buddha in the Pali language for the blessing and protection of devotees.

“The sutra chanting at BMV was first introduced in 1965 to shield the King and other rulers in the various states to govern the country and its people in a fair, just and equitable manner.

“We also extended the same to the prime minister, members of the Cabinet and state governments to manage the country and states with wisdom, compassion and understanding,” he said.

The interfaith forum will have speakers from various backgrounds, such as Dr Harwinder Singh, Zaid Kamaruddin and the Venerable Prof Dr M. Seevali Theera.

Other activities planned are screening for glaucoma and other eye diseases by The Lions Eye Clinic to provide quality and affordable eye care and cataract operation to attendees on both days.

There will also be a Maha Sanghika Dana (merit offering ceremony) to commemorate members of the Sangha who have served BMV.

Among them are the late Ven Dr K. Sri Dhammananda Nayaka Maha Thera, the late Ven Dr Madawala Punnaji Maha Thera, the late Ven Dr Dhammadinna Thera and the late Ven Dr Sangharatana Thera.

Members from the Theravada, Mahayana and Vajrayana Buddhist sects will also be invited to partake in the event.