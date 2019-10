KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM5.9 billion in Budget 2020 to mainstream Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) programmes in the country.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling Budget 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat today said the allocation would further strengthen the synergies between the public and private sectors through increased funding of the State Skills Development Centres (SSDCs).

“Therefore, the government will provide RM50 million through Perbadanan Tabung Pembangunan Kemahiran (PTPK) to fund TVET courses conducted by SSDCs,“ he said.

He said Public Skills Training Institutions (ILKA) are also allowed to utilise surplus revenue generated from TVET courses provided to the industrial sector for expenditure such as upgrading equipment and hiring trainers.

“To encourage greater industrial cooperation by ILKAs, an RM20 million matching grant fund will be provided to support customised TVET courses to be undertaken in collaboration with the industry,“ he said.

Lim said the government would also expand the career pathway for TVET graduates to further their studies and to securing jobs.

“Thus, the Malaysia Technical University Network (MTUN) will offer degree courses for trainees graduating from Vocational Colleges next year,“ he said.

For the purpose of providing TVET training that is compatible with an appropriate job, he said the government would provide RM30 million to train more than 3,000 youths from low income households in collaboration with Human Resource Development Berhad (HRDF).

The allocation for TVET was RM5.7 billion in the previous budget. — Bernama