KUCHING: In line with Sarawak’s initiatives to transform rural areas and ensure that no one is left behind, the 2020 Development Budget will continue to be rural-biased to further stimulate economic progress with a proposed Budget of RM9.891 billion, says Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister said out of the total budget, an allocation of RM6.597 billion is for development expenditure with the remaining RM3.294 billion for operating expenditure.

Abang Johari, who is also state Finance and Economic Planning Minister, said taking into account an estimated total revenue of RM10.067 billion and a total proposed ordinary expenditure of RM9.694 billion, the proposed 2020 Budget is expected to generate a surplus of RM373 million.

“The state has made concerted efforts to expand its revenue stream through re-engineering of its revenue base in order to enable the state to maintain its development momentum and keep up with an accelerated pace of development especially in the rural areas which require a substantial amount of funding.”

“Under the 2020 State Budget, the state has decided (among others) to levy a State Sales Tax of one per cent on aluminium products that are exported out of Sarawak and to revise the tariff for the abstraction of raw water from one sen per cubic metre to 2.5 sen per cubic metre,” he said when tabling the Supply (2020) Bill at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting here today. — Bernama

