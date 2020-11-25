Budget 2021: Allocation to ensure conducive learning environment

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2021, which includes a RM620 million allocation for school maintenance, should be approved to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin said based on his previous visits to schools throughout the country, there were dilapidated schools that require immediate maintenance.

He said the current Covid-19 preventive measures, including physical distancing, require schools to optimise every available classroom.

“There are (school) classrooms that can’t be used because there are leaks and this has been going on for years.

“(During the Covid-19 pandemic) We need to practise physical distancing but in order to do so, schools need more classrooms. A class of 40 students now needs to be divided into two classes of 20 students each and this requires additional classes,” he said in a media conference regarding the Budget 2021 yesterday.

In the Budget 2021, RM620 million has been allocated for school maintenance under the supervision of the Education Ministry (MOE) throughout the country.

Currently, there are 10,233 schools under the supervision of the MOE, including 8,293 government schools and 1,930 government-assisted schools.

Meanwhile, when asked why schools in green zones remained closed, Radzi said the Covid-19 virus did not recognise colours of zones and the risk of infection exists even in green zones.

He said the decision to close schools was made based on studies of Covid-19 infections involving schools and workplace clusters that involve parents and guardians.

“If Covid-19 recognises zones or colours, it’s a lot easier for us. If Covid-19 sees a green zone and it doesn’t enter, it’s going to be a lot easier for us.

“That’s why we made the decision that schools in green zones would remain closed. In fact, we see in states not under the Conditional Movement Control Order (green zone states) there are also infections, just like what happened in Kelantan,” he said.-Bernama