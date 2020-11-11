Budget 2021 Focuses on job sustainability — Mohd Redzuan

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2021, which was tabled last week, was formulated by the government in an effort to sustain and save jobs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix).

He said the world was currently facing a huge economic challenge and appropriate steps had to be taken to help not just the employees but the employers as well.

He said the steps also had to be taken to mobilise the economic activities affected by the pandemic.

“The ones affected today are the workers and employers, we want to preserve (maintain) their jobs by giving incentives not just to the employees but to those providing employment.

“(Under Budget 2021) We have a wage subsidy programme, we also have a programme where we give incentives (to employers) to hire local workers to take over jobs previously given to foreigners. Our focus is to ensure the economy can be sustained in the face of such huge challenges,” he said.

He said this as a guest on the Bernama TV talkshow programme Ruang Bicara, titled ‘Budget 2021: Access to Employment and Increasing Income’, yesterday.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling Budget 2021 at Dewan Rakyat last Friday, said the government would implement the Employment Generation Guarantee Scheme (JanaKerja), involving the provision of 500,000 new jobs, beginning next year.

Tengku Zafrul said that through the scheme, the government would allocate RM3.7 billion to create various upskilling and training programmes. — Bernama