Budget 2021 gives approach to recalibrate policies, initiatives: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2021 Budget, to be tabled on Nov 6, will take an approach of recalibrating the policies as well as government initiatives to face the challenges that lie ahead after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said the main focus of the budget was to generate economic growth for the country.

“Certainly with post-Covid-19, the challenges will be different as it gives an approach of how we can recalibrate all policies and initiatives in line with these challenges,” he said to the media when met at the presentation of ISO 37001: 2016 Anti-Bribery Management System at Menara Miti today.

During the event, Mohamed Azmin witnessed the certificate presentation by SIRIM president and group chief executive Prof Ir Dr Ahmad Fadzil Mohamad Hani to the deputy secretary general (Industry) of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Budget 2021 will cover four core themes, namely caring for the people, driving the economy, sustainable living, and enhancing public service delivery. - Bernama