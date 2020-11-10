Budget 2021 shows PN govt’s commitment to protect people’s well-being

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2021 Budget with a total allocation of RM322.5 billion, the biggest ever in the country’s history, is a manifestation of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s commitment and concern to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued today, the PN government said that it has never compromised in its efforts to protect the people, support business and strengthen the economy.

“In this regard, it is very important for everyone to work together to maintain the momentum of economic recovery for the common good,” it said.

The joint statement was issued on behalf of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysis (Bersatu) president, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee.

The statement also urged all parties to heed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree to always prioritise the people in a very challenging period for the country.

The 2021 Budget also includes more than RM4.2 billion to reduce the burden of the people, over RM4 billion for the frontliners in the fight against Covid-19, and another RM3 billion to generate 500,000 jobs, it said.

“The 2021 budget is also a continuation of the four economic stimulus packages announced previously by the PN government, worth RM305 billion in total,” the statement said.

On Friday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz tabled the 2021 Budget with an allocation of RM322.5 billion, the highest in the history of the country in facing various challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama