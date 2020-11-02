Budget 2021: Suggestions by PH will be considered in the best interest of people -Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Suggestions made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders during an engagement session today will be taken into consideration in the best interest of the rakyat and the nation, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

He said the two-hour discussion focused on several key areas namely healthcare, education, public wellbeing and the strengthening of the business sector as well as entailed six key proposals.

“I also shared with them the economic challenges faced as well as what the Ministry of Fincance has in mind for Budget 2021. I thank the PH delegation for sharing their diverse views and experiences,” he said in his Facebook page.

The delegation from PH consisted of PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and nine other representatives.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul also held separate sessions with representatives from Umno, Pas and Gabungan Parti Sarawak on Budget 2021.

Budget 2021 is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament, this Friday.-Bernama