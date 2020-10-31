Budget 2021 will address people’s burden

PETALING JAYA: The government has assured that the tabling of Budget 2021 scheduled for Nov 6 would help ease the burden borne by many Malaysians in various sectors.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the government will provide various allocations to government agencies, assistance to the people and incentives to the corporate, industrial and business sectors in facing Covid-19 and reviving the national economy.

“I hope all MPs can set their political differences aside to ensure that the Budget is approved for the benefit of the people and the country.

“A form of understanding can be drafted among MPs to enable the Budget to be approved with the support of government and opposition MPs,“ he said in a special address on the current Covid-19 situation via live telecast today.

In the meantime, Muhyidin assured Malaysians that the Perikatan Nasional coalition governmnet (PN) will continue to find the best way to manage the crisis caused by Covid-19 in the country.

“Our only goal is to win the battle against Covid-19 and ensure the safety and welfare of the people are always protected and taken care of,“ he said.