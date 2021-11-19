Budget 2022 approved, cannabis, RM100 mln home among highlights

KUALA LUMPUR: The fourth week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting saw the Supply Bill 2022 approved at the policy level and among the issues raised were the use of cannabis and the implementation of the 5G network.

A total of 31 ministries participated in the four-day winding-up session throughout the week, after the Supply Bill was earlier debated by 131 MPs for two weeks.

The Bill will later be discussed at the committee level starting this Monday before it is passed and brought to the Senate.

Tension ran high during the sitting this week when several opposition MPs raised the issue on the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) fund, the ban on the sale of alcohol and the RM100 million allocation for a ‘gift’ to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

In response to questions raised on cannabis use, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said applications for its use for medical purposes could be submitted to the Drug Control Authority for evaluation and registration if there is sufficient scientific evidence for it to be marketed .

Several MPs who raised the issue over the implementation of the 5G network questioned the government’s move to roll out the 5G network using the single wholesale network concept through Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) instead of using the multi system concept.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa in his explanation said that no government funding would be involved for the 5G rollout under DNB and the company had been told to give a detailed briefing to MPs on the nation’s 5G rollout.

The Dewan Rakyat was also informed of the proposed enactment of a specific act related to halal certification which is being studied, the cost of performing the Haj pilgrimage which is expected to increase and the list of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI)’s committee members for Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) which would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong before it is made public.

It was also highlighted that the new Foreign Policy Framework being drafted by Wisma Putra would include several new approaches including cultural diplomacy, while the legal framework related to climate change is expected to be completed early next year. BERNAMA