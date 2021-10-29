Budget 2022: Cuepacs appreciates govt’s concern for welfare of civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) today expressed its appreciation to the government over its concern for the welfare of civil servants in Budget 2022.

Its president Adnan Mat said this clearly showed that the government also remained committed to improving the quality of public service delivery.

“Cuepacs appreciates every initiative that directly affects civil servants, such as the special financial assistance of RM700, as well as Cash Award in lieu of Leave (GCR) which will also be increased to 160 days from the current 150 days,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Cuepacas also hoped that the government would be open to negotiations with trade unions over the welfare of civil servants.

"This includes the review of the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) which has been in use by the civil service since November 2002, and the implementation of a new minimum wage in line with the country's current economic environment," he said.

Meanwhile, S. Subatra Devi, 33, who works as a nurse at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru, described the government's assistance as recognition and appreciation to all civil servants who have worked hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives.

A former teacher at a school in the capital who only wished to be known as Mohd Zarul, 68, said the government's assistance for pensioners could help ease some of his burdens during this difficult period.

When tabling Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced a one-off special financial assistance of RM700 for 1.3 million civil servants in Grade 56 and below, while one million government pensioners would receive a special aid of RM350.

Apart from that, Tengku Zafrul said the Cash Award in lieu of Leave (GCR) will also be increased to 160 days from the current 150 days in appreciation of the sacrifices made by civil servants, especially the frontliners, who had been working tirelessly and not been able to take leave during the pandemic.

He l said the government also planned to improve several other facilities for the civil servants, which includes allocating RM365 million for the maintenance of quarters and common-use buildings under the purview of the Property Management Division.

Among other improvements is the increase of incentive payments for monitoring of prison inmates to RM200 per month from the current RM150 per month, which will benefit over 14,000 prison officers, and the increase of the assignment allowance of police volunteers from RM7.80 to RM9.80 per hour for officers, and from RM6 to RM8 per hour for other ranks.

The government also plans to give an incentive of RM200 to Community Development Assistant Grade 19 and Welfare Assistant Grade U11 and U14 working at 24 welfare institutions and directly involved in providing care for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, as well as mental patients.-Bernama