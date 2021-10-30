Budget 2022 does not marginalise youths - PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2022, themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family) that was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, does not marginalise the country’s youths, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said Budget 2022 was inclusive and covered all levels of society, involving those living in urban and rural areas as well as all races and religions.

He said this was despite the negative comments made by youths on social media claiming the government supposedly marginalised them under Budget 2022.

“The government has never and will never marginalise youths in anything announced for Malaysia, our country. Surely youths are given priority, that is why I said earlier that our country’s future depends on the youths today.

“It’s impossible for us to marginalise or sideline the youths. In the budget that was announced yesterday, there are 25 types of direct or indirect incentives for youths,” he said when launching the 2021 National Youth Day celebration here today.

Ismail Sabri clarified that the budget for youths was not placed under a specific topic but could be found under the topic that covered, among others, persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens and women.

The New Youth Development Model (MBPB) 2030 will be launched in March next year to intensify efforts to develop youth and nurture ‘Masyarakat 5.0’ (Society 5.0) in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it will be developed based on the aspirations of young people for youth empowerment for the next decade.

“When implemented, MBPB 2030 will benefit youth by increasing their socio-economic status via the creation of new job opportunities, education and skills.

“It will also strengthen youth support systems, especially relations with family, society and government agencies in their efforts to nurture a more confident and active generation of youth who are resilient and capable of taking on challenges,” he said when launching the 2021 National Youth Day celebrations here today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha were also present at the event.-Bernama