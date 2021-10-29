Budget 2022 focuses on national recovery post Covid-19 pandemic - Ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Budget 2022 is said to have emphasised the social, educational and security agenda of the people in the country's recovery efforts involving the well-being of the Malaysian Family in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the Ministry of Education (MOE) received the largest allocation under the budget amounting to RM52.6 billion, adding that the ministry would utilise it to ensure the country's education ecosystem continues to be strengthened.

"Thank you YAB Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob), Minister of Finance (Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz) and the government as a whole for their concern for the development of the country's next generation. MOE is committed to doing its best," he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry was provided with an allocation for management and balanced development for the benefit of the Malaysian Family.

"The KPKT (Ministry of Housing and Local Government) team will continue its commitment to reach out to the Malaysian Family and enhance the housing agenda and the well-being of the people as a whole," he said.

Budget 2022 that was tabled by Tengku Zafrul today emphasises three main areas of focus, namely economic recovery, rebuilding national resilience and catalysing reforms.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the ministry would ensure that the RM5.58 billion allocation it receives under Budget 2022 would be utilised to properly implement plans and initiatives that give a high impact to the people.

He said the implementation would continue the government's initiatives to help the Malaysian Family to tide over tough times, especially during the post-Covid-19 pandemic, adding that it would also help restore the transport sector when the country’s situation fully recovers.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he was confident that Budget 2022, which focused on helping the disabled, women, including youths, would ensure that the groups would not be marginalised in the country’s recovery efforts and development agenda.

“Budget 2022 provides a total of RM332.1 billion to increase the people’s income and employment opportunities as well as help the business sector benefit from the reopening of the domestic and foreign economy which will definitely help youths and develop the country’s sports industry,“ he said.- Bernama