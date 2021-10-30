Budget 2022 focuses on national recovery post Covid-19 pandemic - Ministers (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Budget 2022 is said to have emphasised the social, educational and security agenda of the people in the country's recovery efforts involving the well-being of the Malaysian Family in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the Ministry of Education (MOE) received the largest allocation under the budget amounting to RM52.6 billion, adding that the ministry would utilise it to ensure the country's education ecosystem continues to be strengthened.

"Thank you YAB Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob), Minister of Finance (Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz) and the government as a whole for their concern for the development of the country's next generation. MOE is committed to doing its best," he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry was provided with an allocation for management and balanced development for the benefit of the Malaysian Family.

"The KPKT (Ministry of Housing and Local Government) team will continue its commitment to reach out to the Malaysian Family and enhance the housing agenda and the well-being of the people as a whole," he said.

Budget 2022 that was tabled by Tengku Zafrul today emphasises three main areas of focus, namely economic recovery, rebuilding national resilience and catalysing reforms.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the ministry would ensure that the RM5.58 billion allocation it receives under Budget 2022 would be utilised to properly implement plans and initiatives that give a high impact to the people.

He said the implementation would continue the government's initiatives to help the Malaysian Family to tide over tough times, especially during the post-Covid-19 pandemic, adding that it would also help restore the transport sector when the country’s situation fully recovers.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he was confident that Budget 2022, which focused on helping the disabled, women, including youths, would ensure that the groups would not be marginalised in the country’s recovery efforts and development agenda.

“Budget 2022 provides a total of RM332.1 billion to increase the people’s income and employment opportunities as well as help the business sector benefit from the reopening of the domestic and foreign economy which will definitely help youths and develop the country’s sports industry,“ he said.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the management allocation for the Health Ministry (MOH) saw an increase of 2.96 per cent to RM28.03 billion under Budget 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to Khairy, a huge part of the allocation, a total of RM11.64 billion is for the Medical Programme and RM5.22 billion for the Public Health Programme.

“The MOH intends to procure antiviral drugs that are found to be effective against various viruses, including Covid-19,“ he said.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said he hoped the funds provided for entrepreneurs’ rehabilitation and development under Budget 2022 could benefit entrepreneurs of all levels.

“This allocation plays an important role in empowering the country’s economy towards becoming a high-income country by 2025,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the RM17 billion that has been allocated to the Home Ministry (KDN) would be used to realise all plans for the benefit of the people and the well-being of the ministry’s staff.

“Budget 2022 is very timely and in line with all the planning and strategic direction of Home Ministry, including that in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“Also announced were the gazetting of four new immigration access points, an additional eight General Operations Force border control posts, an increase in the Reserve Volunteer Assignment allowance and in the Inmates Monitoring Incentive Payment,“ he said. -Bernama