Budget 2022 largest in nation’s history (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2022 themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” will allocate a total of RM332.1 billion, the biggest expenditure ever in the country’s history and topping Budget 2021 (RM322.5) in a bid to boost economic resilience and to safeguard the Malaysian wellbeing.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced today that a total of RM8.2 billion has been allocated for ‘Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia’ (BKM) to benefit a total of 9.6 million recipients.

Under BKM, Malaysian households earning less than RM2,500 with three or more children will be granted a one-off RM2,000 while single parents with dependents that are earning less than RM5,000 will also be getting RM500 one-off.

Additionally, senior citizens will also be getting RM300 monthly.

Besides that, the welfare assistance eligibility under the Welfare Department (JKM) has been raised to the 2019 food poverty line of RM1,169.

It is now aligned to the current cost of living instead of RM980 according to the 2016 poverty line.

With this, more people are able to get welfare aid from JKM with the extra allocation of RM200 million.

Tengku Zafrul said the total allocation will be RM2.4 billion for JKM for its welfare aid that will benefit a total of 440,000 households.

Furthermore, he added with more than 4,700 children having either lost their mothers or fathers or both due to Covid-19, the government will provide a total of RM25 million to Malaysian Family Foundation (Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia) to safeguard their future.

He called upon the corporate sector to help look after these children and to step up efforts in protecting their wellbeing.