Budget 2022: Perak to focus mainly on entrepreneurship sector

BAGAN DATUK: The Perak Budget 2022 will focus mainly on the entrepreneurship sector to help entrepreneurs in the state who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said.

He said details on the allocation and number of entrepreneurs who would receive the benefits would be tabled at the Perak legislative assembly in December.

“While the federal government has provided assistance to the affected entrepreneurs, the state government has also provided microcredit assistance to them.

“This is because there are some entrepreneurs at the state level who cannot meet the criteria or conditions (application for entrepreneurial assistance) announced by the federal government so they are not eligible to receive it. Therefore, we will cover it (assistance) by using state funds,“ he said.

Saarani was speaking to reporters after attending a town hall session with entrepreneurs in conjunction with the “Program Mesra Menteri Besar Perak’’ in the Bagan Datuk district which was also attended by Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, here, today.

Meanwhile, Saarani also said the state government would try to find allocations to continue several development projects that were shelved in Bagan Datuk under the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

In another development, Saarani said a total of RM14.4 million was allocated by the state government to assist the agriculture sector in Perak this year, including assistance for vegetable, fruit, industrial crops, padi and agro-based industries. — Bernama