Budget 2022: PM conveys appreciation to Malaysian family for their ideas, views

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has expressed his appreciation to the entire Malaysian Family for their ideas and views which have helped in completing the 2022 Budget.

He said Budget 2022 with its theme, “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family) would be greatly beneficial to all segments of society.

“Thank you to Keluarga Malaysia - who remain very close to my heart - for the ideas and views which helped in completing Budget 2022.

“Insya-Allah, we will be able to realise the desire to rebuild our beloved nation and become a happy and prosperous Keluarga Malaysia,“ he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

The government today tabled Budget 2022 with the highest allocation ever of RM332.1 billion to implement various strategies and initiatives to prosper the people and stimulate a progressive and sustainable economy.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling the budget in the Dewan Rakyat, said the expansionary budget took into account the aspiration of the Malaysian Family concept and is aligned with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to enable the people prosper in the new normal brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

-Bernama