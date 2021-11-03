Budget 2022: PwD community urged to seize opportunities to empower themselves

KUALA LUMPUR: Persons with Disabilities (PwD) have been urged to seize opportunities to continue to empower themselves and improve their quality of life through facilities provided in the 2022 Budget.

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Community Development Division, PwD Empowerment Unit head Dr Ruziah Ghazali said the disabled community must improve themselves by using creative thinking to adapt to the changing environment.

“The 2022 Budget shows that the combination of values ​​and characteristics of Inclusion, Togetherness and Gratitude in the formation of the Malaysian Family concept is not mere rhetorics or a mirage but can be implemented with a responsible attitude by all parties.

“We, the PwD community are very grateful and thankful for the support given through the various initiatives and allocations,“ she said in a statement on behalf of the group today.

Ruziah said according to records, only 1.8 per cent or 580, 633 disabled individuals were registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) as at June 30, 2021.

“As such, with the ray of light in Budget 2022, it is hoped that more parents with disabled children would register with JKM to ensure that their children would get support and assistance to enable them to be independent and enjoy a better quality of life,” she said.

She said several initiatives in Budget 2022 including the provision of a special quota for the Short Term Employment (MyStep) programme, an allocation of RM30 million to upgrade infrastructure and an allocation of RM10 million for Independent Training Centres and government-operated Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centers (PLPP) would be able to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

“This is also in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 which is a commitment to make Malaysia a nation that achieves sustainable growth along with fair, equitable and inclusive economic distribution, across all income groups, ethnicities, regions and supply chains,” she said.

According to her, Budget 2022 also reflects the government’s seriousness and commitment at the international level thus giving a positive indication of the government’s efforts to fulfill the rights of the disabled community in line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the Disability Act 2008.

-Bernama