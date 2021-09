KUALA LUMPUR: Restoring economic confidence and uplifting domestic demand must be a priority for the government in Budget 2022, the Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI) said.

Secretary-general Datuk A.T. Kumararajah said the government needs to step up and assist the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large businesses so that the economic recovery can stay on track and grow further in 2022.

“While we are trying to catch up on economic growth amid the major disruption that we are facing now, we must have a set of plans that look into new areas of business growth,“ he said on Bernama TV’s Mid-day Update programme today.

Kumararajah said the government should also focus on bringing back consumer confidence in industries such as tourism and retail to ensure that the economy will be able to expand as early as the first quarter of next year.

“There is a need to see what has changed permanently in terms of post-pandemic approach and also look at the digitalisation acceleration that could help businesses get back on track for their growth,“ he added.

-Bernama