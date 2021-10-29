Budget 2022: RM32.4 billion allocation for Health Ministry timely

KUALA LUMPUR: Several medical associations and healthcare companies today lauded the government for the allocation of RM32.4 billion to the Health Ministry (MoH) for operating and development expenditure under Budget 2022, describing it as coming at the right time.

This is especially when the country is still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai said it is good that health has been given priority with the proposed allocation to the Health Ministry which is second after Education Ministry.

“MMA appreciates the RM2 billion to fund vaccination programmes and the remaining sum to boost the capacity of public health service facilities,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Aurelius Healthcare Sdn Bhd group managing director Datuk Amir Firdaus Abdullah applauded the new incentives by the government to bolster Malaysia’s healthcare industry.

He said the unprecedented challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have called for more emphasis on the public health system.

“The battle against Covid-19 is far from over and we support the government’s allocation to enhance the vaccination programme and improve healthcare facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said the RM32.4 billion for healthcare is an adequate budget and timely for healthcare sector.

“We are also happy that the government has given a budget of RM4 billion on Covid-19 management which includes buying services of private hospitals and also for vaccination particularly the booster dose. The strengthening of public healthcare will serve the patients who require care in public hospitals,” he said.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the Budget 2022 today also said the government intends to provide individual tax relief and tax deduction to employers on costs related to self-funded booster shots.-Bernama