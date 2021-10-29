Budget 2022: Shop Malaysia Online, Go-eCommerce Onboarding’ campaigns continue with RM250 mln allocation

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue the ‘Shop Malaysia Online’ and ‘Go-eCommerce Onboarding’ campaigns which have benefited more than 500,000 local entrepreneurs, with an allocation of RM250 million in Budget 2022.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the budget in Parliament today said special focus would be given to help local entrepreneurs to switch to digital services.

He also announced that entrepreneurs of micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were eligible to receive benefits of up to RM2,000 for adopting e-commerce, online marketing and digital payments.

“As an initiative to support the recovery of the tourism sector, the government encourages the use of Shop Malaysia Online vouchers at business premises and the purchase of tickets for tourist attractions such as zoos and theme parks,“ he said.

Apart from that, Tengku Zafrul said the government had also allocated RM33 million to boost the production and purchase of local products such as handicraft.

Meanwhile, for those interested in becoming franchisees, he said the government through Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (PERNAS) would provide RM74 million, among others, to provide training and business guidance programme, as well as a zero per cent easy financing scheme for the first six months, and moratorium.-Bernama