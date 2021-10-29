Budget 2022: Value of Perlindungan Tenang voucher increased to RM75

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perlindungan Tenang Voucher Programme for the lower-income group (B40) will be continued next year, with the value of the voucher increased to RM75 from RM50, according to Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said in addition, the voucher can be used to purchase a comprehensive insurance policy for motorcycles with engine capacity of 150cc and below from Jan 1, 2022.

“It is hoped that with the expansion of the protection scope, the B40 group, especially those who ride motorcycles to earn a living will benefit from it,” he said when tabling Budget 2022, themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family), in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Apart from that, the government has also proposed to provide stamp duty exemption to Perlindungan Tenang products, as well as insurance or takaful coverage, with premiums or contribution value not exceeding RM150 for individuals and RM250 for micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS).

On MySalam, Tengku Zafrul said it will be extended to Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) recipients and the medical device cost claims benefit will also be extended to eligible children of MySalam recipients.

The government will also extend the beneficiaries of the i-Saraan initiative to include those between the age of 55 to 60, which will benefit more than 100,000 existing and new recipients, with an allocation of RM30 million.

Tengku Zafrul said the government is also allocating RM80 million to provide social security protection to housewives and widows via Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions under the Kasih Suri Keluarga Malaysia programme.

In the meantime, the government will also expand the country's social protection coverage with a contribution value of 80 per cent and extend its benefits to nine new categories of self-employed, including farmers, fishermen, hawkers, artists, travel agents and rehabilitation workers in the community.

To assist individuals engaged in active job search, he said the government would continue to provide Job Seeking Allowance to Socso contributors and non-contributors.

The government also proposed increasing the minimum pension rate under the Disability Scheme to RM550 from RM475, which will benefit 56,000 households.

“The government also proposes a tax exemption up to RM4,000 for EPF contributors to cover voluntarily contributions, such as for those who are self-employed in the gig sector.

"To further encourage private employees to contribute to SOCSO and protect those who lost their jobs, the tax relief limit is being increased from RM250 to RM350 and the scope of relief for SOCSO contributions is also expanded to cover employee contributions through the Employment Insurance System," Tengku Zafrul said.-Bernama