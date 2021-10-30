Budget 2022 will provide abundant benefits for Kelantan -MB

KOTA BHARU: Budget 2022 will provide abundant benefits to the people of Kelantan, especially with the development of infrastructure and utilities in driving the state’s socio-economic growth, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob. (pix)

He described Budget 2022 as inclusive and comprehensive with the focus on helping every segment of society in line with the “Malaysian Family” spirit, in restoring the livelihoods of the people and the economy, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state is grateful to the federal government for its commitment to implement national infrastructure development projects worth RM3.5 billion which would include the Central Spine Road project from Paloh 2 to Gua Musang and the highway construction from Kok Lanas to Bukit Tiu, as part of the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai (KBKK) expressway project,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad said the state government also welcomed the announcement by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in tabling Budget 2022, that a stadium would be built at Bukit Merbau, Pasir Puteh.

“The project includes various sports facilities such as hockey courts, shooting range and an aquatic centre in preparation for Sukma 2026 which Kelantan would be hosting,“ he said.

Yesterday, in his Budget speech, Tengku Zafrul also announced an allocation of RM159 million to build, upgrade and maintain sports facilities nationwide, which would include the construction of a stadium in Bukit Merbau.

-Bernama