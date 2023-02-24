Budget 2023: 35,000 Kafa teachers to get RM100 increment in allowance

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to increase the allowance of 35,000 Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers by RM100 to RM1,100 with an additional allocation of more than RM40 million, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government also agreed to give a special contribution of RM600 to imams, bilal, tok siak (mosque assistant), noja (maintenance personnel), marbut (caretaker), KAFA and takmir teachers, with 70,000 people to receive the contribution involving an allocation of over RM40 million.

“The government has provided allocations related to Islamic affairs amounting to RM1.5 billion, and we want Islamic institutions in this Madani country to be the best example of administrative efficiency.

“The most efficient management should start here, and this building must be an effective preaching centre that can increase the understanding of Islam,“ he said when presenting Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today. - Bernama