Budget 2023: Additional initiatives to serve as lifeline for paddy farmers, fishermen

KOTA BHARU: The RM200 Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance as part of the additional initiatives announced by the government has been described as a shot in the arm for paddy farmers in the state.

A paddy farmer Md Sadzli Md Nor, 50 from Kampung Bechah Mulong said even though the amount may be small, the money can be used to supplement expenses before the next harvest after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said the supplementary income is proof that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is concerned with the survival of farmers, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“As we are all aware, the price of raw material and cooked food are now quite expensive and this has put additional pressure on people like us to buy the items.

“So with the additional allocation, it would at least help ease the burden on our expenses since our income is seasonal,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, a fisherman, Nik Mohd Kamal Husin, 55, from Kampung Kedai Buloh said he hoped the aid given to fishermen can be increased from time to time in accordance with the increasingly challenging economic situation.

“The gesture by the government is seen as an effort to ease the burden of people like us due to the increase in the cost of living and it should be spent wisely to ensure our survival.

“I am also hoping that the government can offer us (fishermen) long-term solutions to ensure that our income is not affected,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Anwar who is also the Finance Minister when tabling the Supply Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) for a second reading in the Dewan Negara announced several additional initiatives, including RM200 Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance to 850,000 rubber smallholders, farmers and fishermen involving RM170 million. - Bernama