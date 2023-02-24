Budget 2023 allocates US$3b for 1MDB bond redemption in March 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The redemption of 1MDB Global Investment Ltd bond in March 2023 amounting to US$3 billion is allocated in Budget 2023.

The redemption of the final debt principal of RM5 billion will be due in May 2039, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said in its Updates on Economic & Fiscal Outlook and Revenue Estimates 2023 report.

Meanwhile, 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) total outstanding debt dropped to RM18.2 billion as at end-2022 (2021: RM32.1 billion) following the debt redemption for both 1MDB Energy Ltd in May 2022 and 1MDB Energy (Langat) Ltd in October 2022 utilising funds from the Assets Recovery Trust Account.

As such, the trust account balance as at end-2022 is estimated at RM1.9 billion, which will be utilised to cover projected interests for the remaining debt principals, the report said. - Bernama