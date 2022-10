PETALING JAYA: Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) will be expanded, with households of less RM2,500 income with five children or more will receive RM2,500 each.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said RM10 billion is allocated for cash aids under the Welfare Department and BKM.

Budget 2023 saw a proposed allocation of RM372.3 billion, compared with RM332.1 billion for the 2022 budget.