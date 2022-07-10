Budget 2023: Civil servants to receive RM600 as aid for Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants will receive RM600 as special aid for Aidilfitri in March 2023.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the RM600 will raise the overall assistance for civil servants next year to RM2,500.

Tengku Zafrul said other financial assistance to be received by civil servants include an additional RM100 to their annual salary increment (KGT) and special financial assistance (BKK) of RM700 from Grade 11 to 56 announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on August 30.

“Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia) is thankful for the dedication, concern and understanding by the government to ease the burden of civil servants,” he said when tabling the Budget 2023 in Parliament today.

Also among the initiatives is the authorisation of early redemption of rest leave compensation (GCR) for up to 50 per cent or a maximum of 90 days compared with the previous 80 days.

The Prime Minister had earlier announced an increase in the maximum number of days for the cash award in lieu of leave (GCR) to 180 days, from the current 160 days.

He added that to help the unemployed group, the government will develop 13 MyFutureJobs satellite centres at UTC throughout the nation with an allocation of RM8 million. - Bernama