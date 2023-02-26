Budget 2023: Construction of new road will ease congestion in Cameron Highlands

KUANTAN: The government’s announcement that a new road will be constructed from Habu to Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands will help reduce traffic congestion in the popular highlands resort town.

Pahang Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man described the project as a two-pronged move as it would draw vast benefits for the tourism industry in the area.

“Congestion (in Cameron Highlands) often occurs on weekends and during school holidays as it is a popular tourist hotspot and this issue has been going on for a while.

“The construction of a new road is a win-win solution not only for tourists and the residents, but also in terms of the food supply chain logistics because vegetable farming is the main source of income for Cameron Highlands folks,” she said when contacted here today.

Leong said this when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on the construction of a new road from Habu to Tanah Rata at a cost of RM480 million, when presenting Budget 2023 at the Dewan Rakyat on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tanah Rata assemblyman Ho Chi Yang hoped that the implementation of the project would take environmental factors into account.

“I hope that an in-depth study has been carried out and the construction will only have a minimal impact on the environment and maintain its sustainability,” he said.

Abdul Hadi Harun, 30, a rental car operator in Cameron Highlands, hoped that when the road is ready, it would bring added value to the district and ensure that it remained a popular travel destination.

According to him, this will also improve the local economy, which is strongly reliant on the presence of tourists.

“These days some choose not to visit Cameron Highlands during certain times such as school holidays because they don’t want to spend too much time stuck in traffic.

“But, as a tourism industry player, we definitely want to see as many tourists as possible...the construction of the new road will surely provide users with an alternative,” he said. - Bernama