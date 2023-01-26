Budget 2023: Dilapidated schools in Sarawak to be given priority - Fadhlina

MIRI: Efforts to restore dilapidated schools in Sarawak will be among the federal government’s main focus in the 2023 Budget, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pic).

She said in Sarawak the Education Ministry had identified 455 dilapidated schools which are on a scale of six and 113 dilapidated schools on a scale of seven.

She said schools assessed to be on a scale of six and seven refer to those with hazardous building condition which are unsafe for use.

“The ministry will focus and pay full attention to the development and maintenance of these schools, no schools will be left out,“ she told reporters after the Ziarah Prihatin programme here today.

It was also announced today that maintenance costs have been allocated for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Liam, SK Lepong Ajai, SK St. Joseph and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Miri here.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured that the 2023 Budget that will be presented again next month will meet the needs of every class of people and community group.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the contents of Budget 2023 are still being fine-tuned and will be presented again in Parliament on Feb 24. - Bernama