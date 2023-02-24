Budget 2023: Effort to ensure more people-centred, safe PPR

KUALA LUMPUR: The People’s Housing Projects (PPR), which have been implemented for decades for low-income groups, are now aimed at ensuring a more people-centred environment, with facilities which benefit the community.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 2023 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today, said that the Ministry of Local Government Development has therefore been allocated RM50 million to ensure a safe environment in PPR, with priority given to replacing outdated lifts.

“The (allocation) for repair work of the lifts has been increased to RM1.2 million, compared with RM500,000. A total of RM15 million is provided to support the efforts of non-governmental organisations to hold remedial classes for children who are still dropping out of school,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that RM30 million was provided to boost people’s economic activities, such as food enterprises using the Cloud Kitchen platform under Yayasan Hasanah.

“The government will also provide free internet access in 56 selected PPR locations for the benefit of the communities,” he said. - Bernama