Budget 2023 empowers rural families: Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2023, which was tabled yesterday, can empower rural families, said Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

The government listens to and understands the problems faced by people from every walk of life, including rural communities, and takes into account the benefits that the people can gain from the budget, he said.

Abdul Rahman said said 7.3 million people in rural areas will benefit from the budget through various assistance, subsidies and other facilities.

“This budget is comprehensive and the government has worked on it since the beginning of the year, for which it obtained input from many parties, agencies, sectors and individuals,“ he said in a statement.

He said the ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama’ (Malaysian Family, Prospering Together) themed budget allocates RM372.3 billion, the biggest allocation compared with previous budgets, adding that it was a continuation of aid and economic stimulus packages announced by the government.

“From the perspective of a family, then it is true that Budget 2023 is made in such detail to ensure that each of the initiatives is felt by every layer of society.

“This budget is crucial to support people’s wellbeing and life, ensure business sustainability and drive economic recovery when the world is facing economic instability,“ he said. - Bernama