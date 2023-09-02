Budget 2023: Focus on maintenance of federal roads

IPOH: Budget 2023 that will be tabled on Feb 24 must focus on problems related to the maintenance of Federal roads, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said this matter often cropped up as a major issue during the Budget 2023 Dialogue sessions in most states.

“There is an adequate allocation for state and village roads, for example, the allocation for the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) for the maintenance of state roads and allocation of the Ministry Rural and Regional Development for village roads.

“The problems of how Federal roads are less well-maintained are among the main issues raised by those who posed the questions, including state executive councillors.

“We hope the Works Ministry focuses on this matter, there is still time to provide the allocations requested, for example, we have the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley and Jalan Tapah-Ringlet where Federal roads are given less attention,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after attending the final Budget 2023 Dialogue session at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today, which was also attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

In addition, Ahmad said the benefit to the Orang Asli community was also among the issues raised during the dialogue session, which included methods to increase housing assistance for the group.

Yesterday, Saarani was reported to have said that the Perak government presented a list of development projects amounting to RM3 billion to be included in the Federal budget, including additional beds at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), repairs of federal roads and others. - Bernama