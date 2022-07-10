Budget 2023 focuses on all segments of society, preparation for uncertain economic conditions: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2023, themed ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama’ (Malaysian Family, Prospering Together), focuses on all strata of society, including the B40 and M40 groups, youths, women and persons with disabilities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the allocations in the budget were oriented towards meeting the needs of people in both urban and rural areas.

“This budget also focuses on economic recovery and is our preparation to deal with the uncertain economic conditions next year,” he told reporters after the tabling of Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The budget, which was unveiled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, provides allocations totalling RM372.3 billion, exceeding even this year’s record budget.

Ismail Sabri said the budget also gave priority to aspects of development in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Not only rural projects but also for Pan Borneo (Highway) and the like, which were clearly mentioned as specifically for Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said.

Sabah and Sarawak will continue to enjoy huge benefits from national development allocations, getting RM6.3 billion and RM5.4 billion respectively from Budget 2023, including for infrastructure projects involving water, electricity, roads, healthcare and educational facilities.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Ismail Sabri said Budget 2023 is proof of the government’s commitment to offer benefits to Keluarga Malaysia and a manifestation of its efforts to transform the country into a leading nation after weathering various crises and challenges in the past.

He hoped these persistent efforts would make Malaysia more prosperous and peaceful, and enable Keluarga Malaysia to enjoy a better quality of life in the coming days. - Bernama