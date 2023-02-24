Budget 2023: Govt allocates RM324m for sports development

KUALA LUMPUR: The government allocated RM324 million for sports development, upgrading sports facilities and enhancing training programmes for athletes under the Budget 2023 that was tabled in Dewan Rakyat today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Finance Minister when tabling the budget today said the allocation was to develop the overall ecosystem of sports, identify talent, develop athletes as well as for maintenance and upgrading of sports facilities in the country.

Anwar also announced an allocation of RM5 million to the National Athletes’ Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) for the well-being of national athletes who had served the country.

“The government has also proposed a 10 per cent tax exemption to companies that help in the development of athletes and those who employ former athletes,” he said when tabling the budget.

The Prime Minister also announced an additional RM20 million for unity programmes in sports, culture, and arts at school and community levels, while a further RM50 million in matching funds would be made available to encourage private sector sponsorship for sports, unity-based sports and national-level competitions. - Bernama