Budget 2023: Govt offers PTPTN repayment discounts

PETALING JAYA: The government will offer a discount for National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) loan repayments over six months beginning Nov 1 this year.

PTPTN borrowers who settle their loans will get discounts of up to 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said borrowers who pay at least 50 per cent of their loan or make scheduled direct debit payments would receive a 15 per cent discount.

Those who graduate with first-class honours will be exempted from repaying their PTPTN loans.