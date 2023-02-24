Budget 2023: Health sector receives second largest allocation of RM36.3b

KUALA LUMPUR: The health sector has received the second largest allocation of RM36.3 billion in Budget 2023, up from RM32.4 billion last year, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the main component of the allocation involved the procurement of medicines, reagents, vaccines and consumables, including an allocation of RM3 billion for new permanent and contract appointments for over 1,500 medical officers, dentists and pharmacists.

He said the allocation was also to resolve the issue of overcrowding at government health facilities by outsourcing patients from overwhelmed hospitals to other facilities including the private sector.

In addition, Anwar said the government would introduce a Civil Medical Scheme, specifically for the poor to get health treatment at private clinics and general practitioners (GPs) as implemented by the Selangor state government, with an allocation of RM120 million.

“The government also proposes that welfare hospitals that are registered as a company limited by guarantee (CLBG) be given income tax exemptions equal to the amount spent on welfare.

“The donors will also get a tax deduction of up to 10 per cent,“ he said when tabling the Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In order to reduce overcrowding at the Melaka Hospital, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government would build a women’s and children’s block with a capacity of 476 beds at the cost of almost RM700 million.

According to him, the government will also start preliminary work to upgrade 26 hospitals including the expansion of the Kuala Kangsar (Perak) Jelebu (Negeri Sembilan) and Pontian (Johor) hospitals which are almost a century old.

The government has also provided RM80 million to strengthen the Skim Peduli Kesihatan for the B40 group or ‘PeKa B40’ which was started in 2019, by also including diabetes screening.

“From the assessment year 2023, the tax relief limit on medical treatment expenses will be increased from RM8,000 to RM10,000, and in addition, the scope of this relief is also expanded to cover the cost of rehabilitation of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism, Down Syndrome and Specific Learning Disabilities,“ he said. - Bernama