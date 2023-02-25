Budget 2023: Internet coverage main focus of KKD

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will focus on upgrading and improving internet performance nationwide through its Budget 2023 allocation.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the allocation of RM725 million announced yesterday will be used to expedite the upgrading work or implementation of digital connectivity projects, especially in 47 industrial areas and nearly 3,700 schools.

“This is indeed the main focus of the ministry because we want to speed up internet access in all areas.

“Actually, there are still three or four areas which still don’t have internet coverage,“ she said when met by reporters after attending the 2023 Unity Government Deputy Ministers Retreat at Seri Perdana here, today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2023, announced an allocation of RM725 million this year to implement digital connectivity in 47 industrial areas and nearly 3,700 schools.

Anwar said that the government wants to expedite the implementation of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) project, as an effort to help the people in obtaining stable internet network facilities. - Bernama