Budget 2023: Kafa teachers, imam, bilal, siak to receive special one-off RM500

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to give a special one-off payment of RM500 to imams, bilals (muezzins), Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers, takmir (religious) teachers, siak (mosque caretakers) noja and marbut (mosque assistants).

Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, said that the assistance would benefit 72,000 individuals, with an allocation of RM36 million.

“Every year the government provides almost RM700 million as a monthly allowance payment to imams, KAFA and takmir teachers.

“They play a big role in educating our children and spreading Islam at the community level,” he said when tabling the Supply Bill 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Tengku Zafrul said that the agenda to elevate Islamic teachings will continue to be prioritised, with a total of RM1.5 billion provided under the Prime Minister’s Department for the management and development of Islamic affairs.

He said that for next year, the government will provide RM150 million to maintain educational facilities under the supervision of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), including public religious schools, tahfiz schools and registered pondok institutions.

In order to boost the development of the halal industry, a total of RM92 million has been allocated to, among others, continue the Tanjung Manis Halal Hub Development project in Sarawak, which is expected to be completed next year with an allocation of RM59 million.

Of the total allocation, RM8 million is provided for the Malaysia Services and Halal Global programme to promote halal products in the global market, RM6.5 million for halal industry development initiatives to increase compliance with halal certification and adapt halal innovation, and RM2.5 million to introduce the Waqaf Halal PKS OKU. - Bernama