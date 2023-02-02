Budget 2023: KBS wants additional allocations - Adam Adli

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) hopes that the government can give it additional allocations under Budget 2023 to prepare athletes for major games this year and next year.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the Cambodia SEA Games in May, Hangzhou Asian Games in China this September and 2024 Paris Olympic Games require special focus, especially in efforts to improve the performance of athletes.

“We are asking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to give us more space because we will be involved in consecutive big tournaments.

“We have to send athletes for overseas tournaments to give them quality competition and enough exposure. We will try to optimise the allocations given to ensure that our athletes are sufficiently prepared for tournaments,“ he told a press conference at the launch the 2023 basketball 3 X 3 tour here today.

Adam Adli, however, said the allocations to be announced by the government would not interfere with any programmes being implemented by the ministry at the moment.

Budget 2023 is scheduled to be retabled by Anwar in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24. - Bernama