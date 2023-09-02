Budget 2023: Mechanism to handle cost of living for all groups – KPDN

JOHOR BAHRU: A mechanism to deal with the cost of living for all segments of society is among the key components proposed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for Budget 2023.

Its Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the mechanism will not only cover the B40 group but will be inclusive of other groups, including M40.

She said the government realises that the B40 group is the most affected by the rising cost of living.

“(However), we also look at the aspect of cost of living for the M40 group and micro traders or small entrepreneurs who need to be equally helped because they are also affected.

“We will use many approaches (mechanisms). We have heard all the requests from the public so that the cost of living element be made a key element in the presentation of the upcoming Budget,” she said after a dialogue on Health Ecosystem Development based on the Wakaq concept here today.

Budget 2023 will be re-tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24.

In another development, the implementation of Menu Rahmah initiative which offers a basic meal at RM5 and below since the end of last month, is a win-win transaction between traders and buyers, she said.

Fuziah said the concept, which has become increasingly popular and widely adopted by food outlets, has simultaneously propagated the concept of supply and demand.

“It is a win-win situation because as Menu Rahmah becomes popular and eateries use the opportunity to increase sales volume, it indirectly makes the concept of “supply and demand’ a reality.

“Demand by consumers for lunch or dinner at such a modest cost, coupled with traders complying with that demand, makes it a win-win situation,” she said. - Bernama