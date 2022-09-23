Budget 2023: MOE seeking more funds for RMT

PUTRAJAYA: A new rate for Supplementary Food Programme (RMT), device for teachers, and facilities for special schools are among the requests made by the Education Ministry (MOE) for Budget 2023 which will be tabled on Oct 7.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the ministry is of the view that the RMT rate at RM2.50 presently should be reviewed as it has not been revised for a long time and in view of the rising cost shouldered by canteen operators.

“We are seeking for the RMT rate to be improved as many canteen operators have raised the matter with us.

“The increasing costs have particularly hit canteen operators in small schools hard as there is no volume to spread the cost,” he told reporters after the Senior Minister of Education’s Aspirations ceremony here today.

Radzi said MOE also hopes that the request for devices for teachers could be considered in Budget 2023 as the country’s education system is moving towards digitalisation.

“We see civil servants generally have workstations or laptops provided for them if they work in the office, however in this context, teachers are not provided with device or computer.

“When we talk about digitisation we take into account all parties including the most important component which is teacher,“ he said.

In the meantime, Radzi said MOE also hopes that the government could look into the needs of special students, especially those involving the facilities of special education schools which are seen to be far behind compared to other countries.

“We are aware that there is a gap in special education with more advanced countries and we are still a long way away, that’s why we are seeking allocations to boost this special education to a higher level.

“There are four special facilities as a minimum for such schools,“ he said. - Bernama